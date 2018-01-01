Here at CleanEmail, we are committed to your security and privacy. In short: we don't keep, sell, or analyze your data for the purposes beyond our public features. Read below for more details.

Your access to this website is encrypted with 128 bit encryption provided by Comodo certificate. Hover the "Comodo SSL Certificate" logo for more information.

Mailbox access on your terms

Gmail uses a protocol called OAuth2 to control access your Gmail mailbox. You "grant" CleanEmail access to your mailbox and you can "revoke" it any time. All access tokens are encrypted and only used to perform operations related to our features. Access tokens will never be shared with any third party.

iCloud does not support OAuth2 but you can use Apple's "App-specific Passwords" feature for additional layer of security. With App-Specific Passwords you can create a separate password to be used just with CleanEmail. It can also be "revoked" at any time.

Your credentials are encrypted

Mailbox access details are encrypted. They are not available to anyone at CleanEmail and they are only used to scan your mailbox and perform selected actions.

Minimum Data, Maximum Security

CleanEmail never downloads full emails. Our algorithms only analyze email headers that contain subject line, sender and recipient information, dates, email size, and similar metadata. We do not access email contents or attachments contents. After your data is indexed it will be stored for 24 hours allowing you to use CleanEmail to clean and organize your mail. After 24 hours all the data is removed and cannot be recovered - next time you log in the scan/index process will start over.

CleanEmail is a paid service and we don't sell or keep your data

CleanEmail will never share, give away, sell, analyze, "anonymize", or otherwise use your data including but not limited to your email address, email addresses found in your mailbox, email contents, email attachments for any purpose beyond our core functionality.

