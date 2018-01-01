Clean your inbox of emails you don't need.

CleanEmail helps you group and organize, remove, label, and archive emails in your account.

If your mailbox is overloaded with promotional emails, notifications, unread messages and you don't know where to start use an email inbox cleaner. Manage your mailbox and clean emails you don't need in a few clicks.

daringfireball
"CleanEmail looks like a good choice: They don’t have to sell your personal email data because they charge an honest price for their service." – Daring Fireball

See your whole mailbox in a different light with our inbox cleaner

Instead of focusing on individual emails, CleanEmail segments your mailbox using smart rules and filters to simplify email management.

About 80% of emails you get are generated by software

It's only natural to use software to get rid of them

Remove

Permanently delete any unwanted emails in the groups you choose to be removed.

Apply Labels

Apply or clear labels to and from multiple emails at once.

Move or Archive

Conveniently move, store and archive important emails easier than ever before.

Trusted by users
worldwide.

0

Cleans Performed

0

Emails Deleted

0GB

Cleaned

Rating: 4.9 based on 35 user reviews

Simple pricing – no additional fees or charges

All features are included in all packages, all updates are free as long as your subscription is active.

Five Accounts Best Value

Clean 5 mail accounts with no limitations.
Share with friends and family.

$19.99

per month

Ten Accounts

Clean 10 accounts with no limitations.
Share with friends and family.

$19.99

per month
Premium services are rare these days – but we charge our users an honest price for our service so we don't have to come up with "novel" monetization ideas and sell your data.

Cleaning the first 1,000 emails is free!

Our commitment to Security and Privacy

Here at CleanEmail, we are committed to your security and privacy. In short: we don't keep, sell, or analyze your data for the purposes beyond our public features. Read below for more details.

Your access to this website is encrypted with 128 bit encryption provided by Comodo certificate. Hover the "Comodo SSL Certificate" logo for more information.

Mailbox access on your terms

Gmail uses a protocol called OAuth2 to control access your Gmail mailbox. You "grant" CleanEmail access to your mailbox and you can "revoke" it any time. All access tokens are encrypted and only used to perform operations related to our features. Access tokens will never be shared with any third party.

iCloud does not support OAuth2 but you can use Apple's "App-specific Passwords" feature for additional layer of security. With App-Specific Passwords you can create a separate password to be used just with CleanEmail. It can also be "revoked" at any time.

Your credentials are encrypted

Mailbox access details are encrypted. They are not available to anyone at CleanEmail and they are only used to scan your mailbox and perform selected actions.

Minimum Data, Maximum Security

CleanEmail never downloads full emails. Our algorithms only analyze email headers that contain subject line, sender and recipient information, dates, email size, and similar metadata. We do not access email contents or attachments contents. After your data is indexed it will be stored for 24 hours allowing you to use CleanEmail to clean and organize your mail. After 24 hours all the data is removed and cannot be recovered - next time you log in the scan/index process will start over.

CleanEmail is a paid service and we don't sell or keep your data

CleanEmail will never share, give away, sell, analyze, "anonymize", or otherwise use your data including but not limited to your email address, email addresses found in your mailbox, email contents, email attachments for any purpose beyond our core functionality.

Made in

Santa Barbara, California

CleanEmail is free to try.

 

Available in all major modern browsers, on iOS and Android.

Copyright © 2015-2018 CleanEmail. All Rights Reserved.